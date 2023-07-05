pts20230705040 Research/Development, Culture/Lifestyle

Panel discussion entitled “Visual Digitization and the Arts” at the University of Applied Sciences in St. Polten

St. Polten (pts040 / 07/05/2023 / 15:25)

The event at St. Polten University of Applied Sciences took a look at a world where diversity and creativity are increasingly important. The focus was on connecting projects from the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) with art. Committee members from Arts, Research and Business discussed how this work and what new methods are needed.

The topic was discussed by Ryan Lönning from the University of Ossenwirtschaft, Austria, Veronica Lebel from Ars Electronica, Georg Roseger from WTZ Ost STEAM and Franz Fiedler from St. Polten University of Applied Sciences. Eva Fischer from The Voice: The frame is mild.

Speakers discussed how different angles and perspectives help us understand why and how art and technology go hand in hand to drive innovation and the great potential in this regard and in the so-called STEAM and STEM projects.

New approaches that transcend traditional thinking patterns

“During our discussion, the desire was expressed on all sides to create an eye-level between disciplines in the STEAM spectrum. On the one hand, technical discussions can benefit from the scientific approach and gain in depth. On the other hand, scientific knowledge gains charisma when it is articulated and communicated by the right means. Art can also be a driving force when it comes to developing positive future scenarios and experiencing utopias or positioning oneself in a different way and at the same time as open as possible to social issues,” Eva Fischer von sums up: Frame the discussion together.

“STEAM thinking, interdisciplinary research and didactic methods at the interface of art, technology and science are of particular concern to us at Ars Electronica. Europe faces challenges that can only be mastered if all disciplines work together. New and innovative solutions will be found that also meet social and environmental requirements. But they must also Interdisciplinary skills are learned and tested collaboratively and embedded in thinking patterns. This is exactly why investments in STEM education are so important,” explains Veronica Lebel of Ars Electronica.

“STEAM practices, that is, the interaction of MINT disciplines with the arts, but also with the creative sector, create new opportunities for innovation and development with social added value. Interdisciplinary collaboration and the involvement of artists and creators can lead to the transfer of knowledge, new knowledge transfer, and the creation of ways to understand current social challenges. It leads Artistic and artistic research attitudes to a change of perspective in innovation processes, which has a positive impact on many areas of human interaction and inspiration, says Georg Roseger of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna and head of the “From STEM to STEAM” project at the Center for Eastern Knowledge Transfer (WTZ). Ost).

“The application of STEAM principles also transforms traditional thinking patterns in business and fosters unconventional creative approaches, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary collaboration. This holistic approach encourages entrepreneurs to broaden their mindset and find innovative solutions that go beyond traditional solutions to search for boundaries,” says Ryan Lunning. From the Austrian Foreign Trade Association.

Exchange for new ways

“With such events, St. Polten’s University of Applied Sciences makes an important contribution to the advancement of science and research, communication with art and the creative industries, thus offering all actors and institutions a platform for exchange that is so important,” said Franz Fiedler, Director of the Department of Media and Digital Technologies at St. Bolton Applied Sciences.

The discussion was organized by the St. Polten University of Applied Sciences and the Vienna University of Applied Sciences in the context of a collaboration with the Knowledge Transfer Center (WTZ) OST. The partner was the European University’s EINS Open Innovation Hub E3UDRES2, coordinated by St. Polten’s University of Applied Sciences.

About St. Polten University of Applied Sciences

St. Polten’s University of Applied Sciences offers a practice- and performance-oriented undergraduate education in media, communications, management, digital technologies, information technology, security, rail technology, health and social affairs. In 6 departments, 26 courses, and many further education courses, it offers nearly 4,000 students a forward-looking education. Teaching and research are closely intertwined. As a European university, St. One of the smart and sustainable European regions.

