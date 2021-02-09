science

Space probe “Hope”: Hope has reached Mars

February 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

The United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country to successfully send a spacecraft to Mars. After a seven-month journey through space, Hope has shifted to orbit around the Red Planet as planned. The goal of the mission is to capture the first complete picture of Mars’ climate over an entire Martian year from orbit.

