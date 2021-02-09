Space probe “Hope”: Hope has reached Mars

The United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country to successfully send a spacecraft to Mars. After a seven-month journey through space, Hope has shifted to orbit around the Red Planet as planned. The goal of the mission is to capture the first complete picture of Mars’ climate over an entire Martian year from orbit.

The expedition team declared its success at around 5.15 pm CET on Twitter, among other things. »Contact #HopeProbe has been restored. Entry into Mars orbit is now complete, “Read there.

About 30 minutes ago, the heads of the mission announced this The probe has begun to maneuver to slow down to orbit around Mars. The engines fired for 27 minutes to reduce the speed of the probe from about 121,000 kilometers per hour to 18,000 kilometers per hour.

The next step is testing the tools. For this purpose, the probe should remain in the temporary elliptical orbit reached for about two months. According to the heads of missions, “hope” should revolve in its final orbit. This is between 20,000 and 40,000 km from Mars.

The mission began 204 days ago, in July 2020. The space probe took off somewhat late from the spaceport on Tanegashima Island in southern Japan aboard a H2A launch vehicle developed in Japan.

You should follow “perseverance” and “Tianwen-1” “hope.”

The United States and China have also launched missions to Mars. They should also arrive in February 2021. With the fifth spacecraft on Mars, NASA has set itself a goal of finding traces of past life. Among other things, the “perseverance” program is supposed to collect samples from Mars rocks.