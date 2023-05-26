There has been a lot of buzz about the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority blocking Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Now Lock has been questioned because of his party ever since Jez Corden from Windows Central I mentioned that CMA CEO Colin Raftery used to work for law firm Cleary Gottlieb, which has ties to Sony.

This has led some to question whether there was a “back scratch” in the deal and whether the CMA had blocked the acquisition to do Sony a favor, if it wanted to. What is important, however, is that Raftery has not worked for the company for years, but the question of personal relationships and what can be achieved by deadlocking the deal in this sense still looms large.

To add fuel to the fire, Raftery recently spoke at an event to discuss post-Brexit issues, which was also attended by another speaker representing law firm RBB, which is fighting Sony and Google against the massive Microsoft takeover.

Do you think it’s foul play?