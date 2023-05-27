Innovation Center: Cirrus is expanding far and wide

Cirrus Aircraft is expanding service infrastructure at McKinney Airport in Texas. An aircraft hangar and additional selling areas are being built for $13 million.

Things are going well for Cirrus Aircraft. The light aircraft manufacturer recently introduced the Model 9000 SR20, SR22 and SR22T models. As with the previous anniversary, the company launched a special edition.

The 9000 Special Edition was limited to 14 SR 22s, which were offered with a special color scheme, stylish interior and plenty of accessories. All machines have been sold. Two helicopters will fly in Europe in the future.

Groundbreaking for expansion into Texas

Business is going so well that Cirrus Aircraft is expanding its service facility at McKinney National Airport in Texas. The new facility will expand Cirrus’ existing operations at McKinney Airport and provide additional space for aircraft sales, flight training, factory services and aircraft management, according to the release. This is to get more clients.

“McKinney Airport is a prime location for many of our SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Todd Simmons, Cirrus Aircraft Chief Customer Experience Officer. The company employs about 50 people on site.

More space to sell aircraft

Cirrus is investing approximately $13 million in the expansion of McKinney General Aviation Airport. The expansion includes a 13,000 square meter service hangar, a 14,000 square meter warehouse, canopy roofs, a flight simulator room, a retail store and a customer lounge with panoramic balcony.

The company has seven locations across the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan.