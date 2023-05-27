Significant delays in entering the UK

Homepage a job

Problems with the electronic passport recognition system at UK airports on Saturday caused delays.

LONDON, ENGLAND – In online services, travelers have reported waiting hours before their passports are similarly scanned. Among the airports affected are the London Heathrow and Gatwick hubs.

On its website, Heathrow said it was working closely with the border agency that operates the so-called electronic gates “to help resolve the issue as quickly as possible”.

The Home Office said it was “aware of technical issues nationwide with the border system” and was working with airport operators and airlines to “minimize traveler disruption”.

Long lines also formed at the Dover ferry port on the English Channel when leaving the country. The reason was IT problems with passport control on the French side.

According to government figures, there are 270 e-gates at 15 British airports and train stations. It can be used by citizens of the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as citizens of some other countries, who are 12 years of age or older.

Already, on Thursday and Friday, British Airways had to cancel dozens of flights at Heathrow due to technical problems.