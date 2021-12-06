Razgatlioglu Yamaha R1 Razgatlioglu Monastery Limited Edition Replica!

Yamaha Motor Europe and Crescent Yamaha – operator of Pata Yamaha with Team Brixx WorldSBK – are pleased to announce Winning the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2021 By Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and in recognition of the remarkable achievements of the Turkish superstar to present a limited edition replica of his Yamaha R1. The motorcycle that was recently introduced on the Internet is a pure track bike and is strictly limited to 21 copies worldwide. This replica celebrates the historic triple success in 2021: the first Turkish racing driver’s world championship title, the first WorldSBK constructor title for Yamaha since 2009 and the team championship for Bata Yamaha with the Brixx WorldSBK.

Limited Edition Yamaha Replica R1

The exclusive Yamaha R1 at Crescent Racing PRO SHOP was built with all the experience and technical knowledge gained there over the past six years through the “Official Yamaha WorldSBK” project.

This track-ready replica of the WorldSBK R1 delivers 205 horsepower to the rear wheel (20 horsepower more than the R1 series). The Akrapovič exhaust system, made to WorldSBK specifications, and the latest GYTR Racing ECU ensure a linear torque curve. And at just under 175kg with a full tank, the bike is 26kg lighter than a production motorcycle. The R1’s premium handling is greatly improved by significant weight savings, legendary Öhlins spring elements, factory-spec upper triple clamps and forged Marchesini rims.

Nobody can overtake Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on the brakes. This is ensured by the R1-exclusive Brembo Racing brake system with maximum fade-free braking force on every circuit. The fight for the MotoGP World Championship is all about the details. Toprak WorldSBK Replica shines with high-quality paint, the best components, titanium clamps and an unquestionable love of detail that makes this R1 track bike developed and manufactured by Crescent Yamaha.

The following attractive additions are also included in all versions of the Toprak Replica Limited Edition R1:

Special Limited Edition badges and autographed ID badges

Limited-edition frame certificate with the personal signature of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Team Leader Paul Denning along with the limited-edition number, chassis number and buyer details

VIP hospitality permits for two as VIP guests of the team at the favorite race of the 2022 WorldSBK season, including visit to the pit and meeting with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

Personal motorcycle setup and one-on-one training with James Heller or Niall Mackenzie of Crescent Yamaha (on UK tracks only; motorcycle setup and training outside the UK by appointment)

A personally signed piece of equipment used by Razcaglioğlu during the 2021 WorldSBK Championship

Image credit: Yamaha

