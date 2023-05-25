Sonata Software is proud to partner with Microsoft to bring…

BANGALORE, India, June 12 /PRNewswire/

Sonata Software, a leading modernization engineering company, has announced that it is proud to be part of the global launch of Microsoft Fabric at the Microsoft Build event in Seattle, US.

Microsoft Fabric is a unified end-to-end analytics platform that brings together all the data and analysis tools a business needs. It enables organizations to manage their data in one place, with a suite of analytics capabilities that work together seamlessly to turn data into competitive advantage today and lay the foundation for AI innovations tomorrow. Microsoft Fabric features its multi-cloud data lake called OneLake, end-to-end governance and security, AI-powered experiences with Copilot, and deep integration with Microsoft 365 apps.

The Sonata team recalls an exciting 6-month period working with the Microsoft Fabric team. The time provided the team with the opportunity to learn about the new paradigm of a SaaS end-to-end analytics platform, work closely with Microsoft product development teams, and share their insights and input on the product in development.

“We deeply appreciate Sonata Software, our technology partner in global systems integration, for their valuable contribution to the development of Fabric and for being a trusted partner in modernizing analytics for our customers,” said Arun Ulagaratchagan, CVP, Azure Data.

Microsoft Fabric delivers data integration, data architecture, data warehousing, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence—all hosted on a data lake-centric SaaS solution that gives you simplification with a single source of truth.

“We are very proud and excited to partner with Microsoft on the launch of Microsoft Fabric. We truly believe Fabric is a game-changer in what it can do for customers to modernize their global data ownership. We will bring a full suite of complementary capabilities in the form of IP addresses and capabilities globally to help customers update their data and accelerate the adoption of this platform. said Rajasekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software

