World

Como was hit by mudslides and landslides

July 28, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 17/1

    The storm in the Como area cut several stretches of roads.

  • 2/17

    Thunderstorms caused a lot of property damage.

  • 16/17

    The village was destroyed by the floods.

  • 17/17

    Cars were buried in lumps of mud.

Heavy rains in the Como region near the Swiss border have caused chaos for days. The flooded streets resemble rivers of mud and landslides paralyze traffic. Masses of water flow into the valley and carry everything with it.

A video on Twitter shows a car being washed away. The car has no chance against flooding.

READ  Coronavirus is illegal - Dutch court cancels curfew - news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *