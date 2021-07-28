Como was hit by mudslides and landslides

17/1 The storm in the Como area cut several stretches of roads.

Heavy rains in the Como region near the Swiss border have caused chaos for days. The flooded streets resemble rivers of mud and landslides paralyze traffic. Masses of water flow into the valley and carry everything with it.

A video on Twitter shows a car being washed away. The car has no chance against flooding.

‘We are isolated’

Because of the emergency, many villages were isolated. “We are isolated. All roads around the lake were closed due to the numerous landslides. The villages are full of mud,” an eyewitness reported on Twitter.

Strada Statale 340 Regina, which runs along the left bank of the lake, is interrupted in several places. On Tuesday, the Como fire brigade had to deploy to 60 missions.

In Brienno, 50 people were trapped in their homes after the landslide. This caused a gas leak.

The vaccination center had to be closed

In Cernobbio, the retaining wall could not withstand the floods. Two apartment buildings threatened by the flooding of the Bregia Stream had to be evacuated.

The largest vaccination center in Como County, in Villa Irbe, was also forced to close its doors on Tuesday evening, according to La Repubblica newspaper. The damage to property is enormous. “We had really exciting moments,” says Matteo Monti, mayor of Cernobbio.

In Laglio, firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman with a heart condition. Emergency services photos show two men carrying an elderly woman.

The situation in Blevio is critical

The situation in Bellevue remains critical. There was a landslide on Sunday. The road network has not yet been restored. Two muddy homes now in danger of collapsing, reports حسب Corriere della Sera..

Meanwhile, Como police warned residents of new thunderstorms on Wednesday. People should stay at home if possible and only go out in emergencies. There were no reports of injuries so far.

Also south of Como in the Emilia-Romagna region there was a doomsday mood at the beginning of the week. A hailstorm swept through the city of Parma. According to measurements, the grain size reaches more than 10 cm. Entire gardens were destroyed. Dozens of car windshields were shattered on the A1. The roofs and covers of the cars were scattered.