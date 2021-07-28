World

Two new World Heritage sites for Germany

July 28, 2021
Esmond Barker

Beit Shalom Synagogue in Speyer. UNESCO has recognized the Jewish cultural origins at the so-called Shum sites in Mainz, Worms and Speyer as a New World Heritage Site. Lower Germanic Lymes as part of the borders of the ancient Roman Empire received this award. Photo: Uwe Anspach / dpa

Lower Germanic lime as part of the borders of the ancient Roman Empire has also been designated a New World Heritage Site. The responsible committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) made surprising decisions on Tuesday at its meeting in Fuzhou, China.

After awarding the spas of Baden-Baden, Bad Ems, and Bad Kissingen with eight other European baths and the Matildenhoehe artists’ colony in Darmstadt for the weekend, Germany could decorate itself with four new World Heritage titles at the current meeting. Only cultural and natural sites of “outstanding universal value” have been designated as World Heritage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *