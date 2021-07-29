World

Five years in prison in England: a woman exchanges diamonds for pebbles

July 29, 2021
Esmond Barker

A woman in London quickly exchanged diamonds worth millions for pebbles – and the 60-year-old, who lives in France, has now been sentenced by a British court to five and a half years in prison for theft.

On Wednesday, the court found that the woman had taken the seven gems, valued at 4.2 million pounds (5 million Swiss francs), in an unnoticed moment in a jewelry store. It was the most expensive jewel heist in British history.

