Five years in prison in England: a woman exchanges diamonds for pebbles

A woman in London quickly exchanged diamonds worth millions for pebbles – and the 60-year-old, who lives in France, has now been sentenced by a British court to five and a half years in prison for theft.

On Wednesday, the court found that the woman had taken the seven gems, valued at 4.2 million pounds (5 million Swiss francs), in an unnoticed moment in a jewelry store. It was the most expensive jewel heist in British history.

The diamond, whose most valuable value alone is estimated at 2.2 million pounds (2.7 million Swiss francs), has not appeared since the title deed in 2016. The woman belonged to a gang of thieves. She introduced herself as “Anna,” a diamond connoisseur, who allegedly visited a jewelry store on New Bond Street on behalf of wealthy Russians.

Apparently hidden in a secret room

The diamond must be physically kept in a locked wallet in a safe until the alleged buyer transfers the funds. But when I opened the container the next day, there was nothing but pebbles.

Although the jeweler’s diamond expert was suspicious, the gem was not found during the search of Anna’s handbag. Presumably, valuables were hidden in a secret compartment. Anna later gives the diamonds to an unknown partner and a few hours later travels by train to Paris.

They are quickly replaced with paper strips

The 60-year-old blamed the act of her sister, who died in 2019, who had her passport stolen and was wanted in Switzerland for a similar theft. There, a €400,000 envelope was replaced with one with paper strips in a flash.