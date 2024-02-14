February 14, 2024

Comment – Trust in science is required

Faye Stephens February 14, 2024 2 min read

Measles may have already been eliminated. However, ten people in Lower Austria had contracted the virus since the previous week.

This can be caused by too few people being vaccinated against it. The decline in the vaccination rate has been evident for years. During Covid – as with many other diseases – particularly large gaps have emerged, as Ministry of Health figures show. Although the vaccination rate will rise again in 2022, it has not (yet) been able to close down again.

It is completely understandable that parents think very carefully about what they give their infants or what they vaccinate. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccination, which is recommended from nine months of age, has been tried and tested for decades. It is much more effective than vaccination against influenza or Covid: anyone who has had both partial vaccinations is protected not only from serious illness, but also from any infection.

Politicians need to communicate this fact better, especially among demographic groups skeptical about vaccinations. If you're not a doctor, you should also trust the advice of science. The goal should be to achieve the 95 percent vaccination rate needed to eradicate the disease. Because, even if some people are lucky and experience a mild case of measles, the disease is certainly no walk in the park, with its long-term consequences and high rates of hospitalization.

Measles outbreak in Lower Austria: virologist predicts

See also  How to treat bio potassium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Discovery of new carbon dioxide sinks in the oceans

February 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Systematic chopping – protein recycling for immune defense

February 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Climate change: the era of bad surprises

February 13, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

3 min read

UK returns with visa concerns – Euractiv DE

February 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Comment – Trust in science is required

February 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Super Bowl 2024 is the most watched program in US history

February 14, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Dead Island 2: Steam date set – get Dead Island: Riptide for free!

February 14, 2024 Gilbert Cox