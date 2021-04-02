Cold snap – after Easter comes the snow – Meteo

The basics are in brief

On Holy Saturday night, ground frost is in many places, on Easter Sunday night in places where there is air frost

From Monday night, snow falls to low ground, and maximum values ​​are around 5 degrees

Additional cold nights are possible during Easter week

Professional gardeners note. After warm days, there is a risk of ground frost and even air frost on Easter (measure 2 meters above the ground).

Legend: There is indeed a risk of frost on the ground on the night of Holy Saturday.

Frost damage is possible

A cold front arrives on Monday evening, which leads to noticeably cooler air. The snow line descends to the plains. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximums range from only 3 to 6 degrees. Severe frosts should be expected at night. If it wipes off temporarily in one night, which is totally possible, the temperatures might drop to around -5 degrees. And frost damage is very likely.

Frost protection

Legend: Top up your flowering plants if possible.

Legend: Fruit crops can be watered to protect flowers from severe frosts.

How rare is that?

Winter starts in April every now and then. Just two years ago, a similar weather condition brought snow to the lowlands.