Cold snap – after Easter comes the snow – Meteo

It gets colder during Easter and a little cooler on the nights. In the new week, snow seems to fall into the plains and severe frosts.
The basics are in brief
- On Holy Saturday night, ground frost is in many places, on Easter Sunday night in places where there is air frost
- From Monday night, snow falls to low ground, and maximum values are around 5 degrees
- Additional cold nights are possible during Easter week
Professional gardeners note. After warm days, there is a risk of ground frost and even air frost on Easter (measure 2 meters above the ground).
Frost damage is possible
A cold front arrives on Monday evening, which leads to noticeably cooler air. The snow line descends to the plains. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximums range from only 3 to 6 degrees. Severe frosts should be expected at night. If it wipes off temporarily in one night, which is totally possible, the temperatures might drop to around -5 degrees. And frost damage is very likely.
Frost protection
How rare is that?
Winter starts in April every now and then. Just two years ago, a similar weather condition brought snow to the lowlands.
