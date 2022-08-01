After bullets and barricades – Kosovo continues to recognize Serbian identity documents for the time being – News

For now, Serbs may continue to enter Kosovo with Serbian documents. The Kosovo government has promised to postpone a similar decision.

This stipulates that from today Serbian ID cards will not be recognized at border crossings and will be replaced with temporary documents.

The established entry rules also caused stiff resistance among ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

Following tensions on the Serbia-Kosovo border, Pristina has vowed to postpone a controversial measure on planned border controls for the time being. Working with international allies, his government has promised to suspend the implementation of the measures for 30 days, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter Monday evening:

The prerequisite is the removal of all barriers and the restoration of complete freedom of movement. The government said in a statement that the government condemns the “blocking of roads in northern Kosovo” and the shootings by armed men.

Pristina blamed Belgrade for “aggressive actions” during the afternoon and evening. Serbs on Sunday set up barricades in northern Kosovo, which is mainly inhabited by Serbs. Police in Pristina said late on Sunday that unknown assailants also fired shots at Kosovo police officers, but no one was hurt.

Controversial new entry rules

Tensions arose because Kosovo authorities no longer wanted to recognize Serbian identity documents at border crossings as of Monday. Serbs with these papers must have a temporary document issued at the border.

According to the Kosovar interpretation, this is an action based on reciprocity. Long ago, Kosovar citizens had to issue a temporary document when crossing the border into Serbia because the Kosovo papers were not recognized by the Serbian authorities. In addition, new rules should apply to car owners’ plate numbers.

Caption: Kurti and the political leadership have been in contact with US and European representatives and have promised to delay the start of planned measures in border traffic until April 1. The government statement said the postponement of September.

Reuters



The NATO mission “KFOR” announced on Sunday evening that the security situation in northern Kosovo is tense. It is monitoring the situation closely and, according to its mandate, is “ready to intervene if stability is threatened.” The mission that NATO leads every day focuses on ensuring a safe environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is now almost exclusively inhabited by Albanians, used to belong to Serbia. In 2008 it declared its independence. Serbia does not recognize the establishment of the state of Kosovo and claims its territory for itself.