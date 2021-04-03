At least 41 people killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan

In addition, 66 wounded patients were treated in hospitals. According to firefighters, the train, with eight cars and more than 350 passengers, derailed as it passed through a tunnel. Shortly before exiting the tunnel, a cart on the construction site fell down a slope and collided with a train on the rails.

Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang apologized to the passengers on Friday and expressed his condolences. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured passengers,” Su said at a press conference in Taipei.