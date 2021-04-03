World

At least 41 people killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan

April 3, 2021
At least 41 people have been killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan. Taiwan authorities confirmed this on Friday.

In addition, 66 wounded patients were treated in hospitals. According to firefighters, the train, with eight cars and more than 350 passengers, derailed as it passed through a tunnel. Shortly before exiting the tunnel, a cart on the construction site fell down a slope and collided with a train on the rails.

Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang apologized to the passengers on Friday and expressed his condolences. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured passengers,” Su said at a press conference in Taipei.

Rescue work continued Friday morning (CEST). Taiwan media pictures and videos showed a part of the train that appeared to have been shattered by the tunnel wall. A number of derailed cars lined up in front of the tunnel.

As reported by Taiwan’s CNA news agency, the express train was on its way to Taitung, a city in southeastern Taiwan. The accident occurred at the start of the memorial, which lasted several days. The last time a serious train accident occurred in Taiwan was in October 2018. At that time, 18 people had died.

