At least 41 people killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan

At least 41 people have been killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan. Taiwan authorities confirmed this on Friday.
In addition, 66 wounded patients were treated in hospitals. According to firefighters, the train, with eight cars and more than 350 passengers, derailed as it passed through a tunnel. Shortly before exiting the tunnel, a cart on the construction site fell down a slope and collided with a train on the rails.
Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang apologized to the passengers on Friday and expressed his condolences. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured passengers,” Su said at a press conference in Taipei.
An Tunnelwand zerdrückt
Rescue work continued Friday morning (CEST). Taiwan media pictures and videos showed a part of the train that appeared to have been shattered by the tunnel wall. A number of derailed cars lined up in front of the tunnel.
