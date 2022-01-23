Clea Seidel from Luckenwalde nominated for the UCI World Championships in the USA

Great Delight for Clea Seidel (Ceratizet-WNT). Luckenwalderin belongs to the German Cyclists’ Federation (BDR) squad for the World Cross Country Championships in Fayetteville (USA) on January 29-30. The association announced this a few days ago. Show

German Vice Champion Clea Seidel leads in the USA with Judith Krahl (Schamel Kloster Kitchen) in the women’s under-23 race. BDR is the only one in this category to have two World Cup entries.

For the elite men’s race, the association nominated Marcel Maessen (Stevens) for the World Championships. The 33-year-old became the undisputed German champion in battles for the national title in Luckenwalde at the start of January. In the women’s category, BDR sends Elizabeth Brandau (EBE Racing) to the World Championship race. Silas Kuschka (WAC Team) starts with the rookies. The cyclist from Hanover has Luckenwalde roots.



In the United States, there are no German participants in the men’s under-23 race or in the women’s junior race. National team coach Wolfgang Rosser will sponsor the BDR delegation in the United States.

Clea Seidel’s 2022 World Tour Championship adventure begins in Luckenwalde on Tuesday. Via Frankfurt am Main we fly to Fayetteville in the US state of Arkansas. The 19-year-old from Luckenwalde is aiming for a place among the top 15 in the women’s under-23 competition at the World Championships. “This would be a small dream,” she says, “but to be nominated and travel to the United States is amazing and wonderful.”

This weekend Clea Seidel will start at the UCI World Cup in Hoogerheide (Netherlands). There she will give everything again and show that her World Cup format is a good fit for the United States.