The 1924 Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France. Crucial in Olympic history is that this year’s competitions will cancel Bergvall’s system. The knockout method included the losing teams defeated by the first-placed country to compete for the silver medal and those defeated by the second-placed team defeated by the bronze. Instead, the game masters installed a knockout circular method in 1924 that increased the number of title games played and allowed really better teams to shine among the below average players. This qualification system was very beneficial to the Canadians, who took advantage of their ability to play consistently and effectively, and on February 4, 1924, they reclaimed their second hockey gold medal.

Of all the participating countries, Canada was the only team represented by a team. At the Olympics, they sent Granit from Toronto to Chamonix, who won the world championship at the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium. They defended their title and had a lot of motivation to secure a second victory for their country and their strong startup reflected that. From the first group that included Canada, Finland, Czechoslovakia and Switzerland, the two former teams scored five wins and one loss, while the second half scored only one victory. Canada never lost and Switzerland never won. In Group B (USA, Great Britain, France, and Belguim) the North American team was consistently successful, winning all three division matches. Great Britain followed suit with two victories, while France failed to represent themselves 2-1 at home and defeated Belgium in every competition. During the tournament, each participant’s last match was moved to the first round. This would affect Canada and the United States 1-0, while Britain and Sweden would trail 1-0.

The first match between Canada and Great Britain was less than a hit. In fact, Britain will defeat all of the matches with Granite’s first period. Granit scored six, six and seven goals during his three seasons, while the Britons’ two trivial first-half goals marked the end of the scoring as they succumbed to the professional defense of a well-trained team. The United States was uglier against Sweden – the Americans defeated the superior Scandinavians with 20 goals and defeated the Swedes altogether, ending their chance of winning the bronze medal. The bronze-medal match between Great Britain and Sweden on February 2 was close. The 4-3 match ended in Britain’s favor against striker Eric Carothers, who scored three of his team’s four goals (his brother Colin didn’t). I can assume Eric will never let him forget.)

After determining the bronze winner, only the giants could compete. To be fair, Canada’s supremacy is established in this pre-match game. Although the United States scored 84 goals, 44 goals behind Great Britain, which ranked third, Canada surpassed them in 33rd place. Rounder, 85-84. The only team to score against the United States was Canada in the championship match, but that was the worst time the Americans fell back. Canada led 2-1 in the first half, but striker Herb Drury’s score gave them more than one fighting opportunity. Their hopes were dashed by the end of the second half, although Canada raised their lead to 5-1 between Harry Watkins, Holly Smith and Dunk Monroe and no longer faced the United States. Canada will improve its stats with a goal in the third half, but this has been mainly noted: the Canadians will return north with a handful of gold and the title defense is unstoppable.

Canada’s sinister attack was at the forefront of left wing Harry Watson, who served as a fighter prior to his OHA career in World War I. Of the 132 goals for Canada, Watson was responsible for more than a third of those 36 goals, and another 11 points from his assists. Despite his historic performance on the world stage, Watson appears to be dissatisfied as a hockey player – despite the NHL’s $ 150,000 bid, he retired from the sport in 1924 and returned to the world of ice hockey as a coach. Later in life. To be honest, it actually seems impossible to lead the World Championships.