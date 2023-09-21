Champions League: Group A – Bayern does not hesitate for long and still makes mistakes – Sports

As expected, Bayern Munich emerged from the starting stage in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage and are living up to their role as favorites with a 4-3 win at home against a rejuvenated Manchester United.

Despite the late difficulties, the Germans achieved their 20th (!) consecutive opening win in this competition.

In the second match of Group A, Galatasaray did not give up against Copenhagen in Istanbul and managed to get a point with a 2-2 draw.

Here you’ll find a recap of all the other matches from Wednesday evening.

It only took one step up the pace at the Allianz Arena to throw the sails out of their opponent in the first half of the opening match of their 27th top-flight campaign. And to temporarily turn Manchester United, already off to a shaky start, into a frustrated and insecure freak team once again – just like how they are currently dragging themselves through the Premier League with 6 points from 5 games.

Andre Onana, the “Red Devils” goalkeeper, contributed to giving Bayern a 1-0 lead (28th minute). The Cameroonian was unable to deal with Leroy Sane’s low shot from close range. After only 4 minutes, Serge Gnabry scored with a shot from the post from a distance of 10 meters after Jamal Musiala passed it to him.

The answer is there

After the break, the Islanders quickly caught up. Marcus Rashford, who was not approaching the game consistently enough, passed to Rasmus Hoglund, who made it 1-2 (48). But the home side reacted almost as quickly and took a two-length lead again from the 53rd minute. A VAR consultation punished a hand penalty from Christian Eriksen, which Harry Kane converted into his first Champions League goal in a Bayern uniform.

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, in the role of an unaccustomed spectator in the VIP area – he was handed a suspension for complaining about last season’s quarter-final exit against Manchester City – has been subjected to the utterly dominant football of his long-time pupils. Suddenly, the turbulent final stage presented a tumultuous scene that caused the long-distance coach’s pulse to soar in very different ways:

Minute 88: Casemiro restores the tension with full force after a quick attack, making the score 2:3.

Minute 92: Matthijs Tall makes it 4-2 with a half-volley and thus the presumed decision.

95 min: Far from it: Casemiro causes the next shock following a free-kick. But this means that the time for his return to the Champions League stage (after missing an entire season) has passed.

The German record champions thus achieved their twentieth success at the start in the “Class One” show. However, the further expansion of the record was marred by the fact that Bayern conceded goals in a starting match for the first time in 10 matches – three after the break.

“Gala” makes up 0:2 in 105 seconds

Earlier in the first comparison in Group A, Galatasaray were 2-0 down to FC Copenhagen despite having more chances until deep into the emotional final stage. Former Basel player Mohamed Elyounoussi put the northern team on the right track (35th place), and before the hour mark Diogo Gonçalves raised the score to 2-0.

But then came the 73rd minute, and with it the decisive point in this match. After Elias Gellert made a heavy tackle and was punished with a traffic light card, Copenhagen had to complete the final 17 minutes with ten men – and quickly went off the rails. With a double blow, the Turks made up for the handicap thanks to Sascha Pouille (86) and Tite (88).

The Danish double winner, who entered the second qualifying stage of the year, missed his first ‘treble’ since the end of 2016 at the finish line and instead remained winless for a seventh straight Champions League match. The next task is difficult: Boss Bayern is coming to visit on October 3.