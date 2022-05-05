Canadian skier Ronnie Remme is said to have said this before leaving for the German ski club.

Remme is an all-rounder and competes in all disciplines at the World Cup. His strong personal discipline is slalom.

The 26-year-old finished the stage at the World Cup once in his career. In this mix, which is now less and less conducted, he finished second in the Crans Montana in 2019.

However, last season Remme did not go according to plan. Zakreb finished 17th in the slalom, his best finish at the World Cup.

In March, he took part in the downhill German Championship at Kandahar in the Karmish-Bartenkirsen. However, that is not the only sign of change. Drivers from other countries are also eligible to start at the German Championships, which are included in the racing classification but not in the DM classification.

