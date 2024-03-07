U.S. dismisses Canada under suspicious circumstances

US national player Sophia Smith (M.) and her Canadian counterpart Vanessa Gilles (R.) are unable to get a foothold on the water-soaked grass during the women's Gold Cup semifinal in San Diego. © Getty Images/AFP/Harry How

The second semi-final of the Women's Gold Cup in America can't be beat in terms of excitement – but not in terms of rain. The match will not be canceled even if the pitch is under water. Even the winners are stunned.

American soccer players are playing for the Gold Cup title after a dramatic semifinal played in chaotic conditions. Goalkeeper Alyssa Nahr was the hero in the semi-final 3-1 penalty shootout against neighbors Canada – and now a showdown with Brazil awaits in the final on the night of March 11.

A fountain splashes from the water-soaked turf as U.S. international Samantha Coffey hits a pass against Canada in the Gold Cup semifinal.



© Getty Images/AFP/Sean M. Hoffey

Selecao won 3-0 against Mexico. It was the most exciting match between USA and Canada. In overtime, Nehar scored a penalty kick that the Canadians converted to make it 2-2. Nahar then made three saves to turn things around in the penalty shootout.

“It's not a game where you can play football.” US captain Lindsay Horan on field conditions in Gold Cup semi-final

Space conditions were discussed. The lawn was heavily watered during the game. “It's not a game where you can play soccer,” said U.S. captain Lindsay Horan. The decisive factor is fighting spirit.

A number of strange scenes from the game during and after the memorable encounter have gone viral online, revealing the absurdity of not breaking the tie.

Jadin Shaw benefits from a puddle of water

Jaidyn Shaw made it 1-0 for the U.S. in the 20th minute, before a back pass was played well past Canadian goalkeeper Kaylen Sheridan, but it didn't reach him. Before that he got stuck in a puddle. Shaw turned quickly and slotted the ball past Sheridan and into the goal.

