PTA-PVR: Erste Group Bank AG: Issue as per Section 135 (2) BörseG

Notice of Participation under Section 135 (2) BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

Vienna (pta070 / 05/05/2022/09: 51) – Release of Participation Report as per Section 135 (2) BörseG

Participation report

1. Provider

Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

2. Reason for notice

Purchase / sale of shares (right to vote)

3. Reportable person

Name: Wellington Management Group LLP

Registered Office and Country: Boston, USA

4. Names of shareholders If not a person named under point 3

5. Date of crossing the threshold

05/03/2022

6. Total levels of the person who can report

% Of voting rights associated with shares (7.A) % Of voting rights refer to financial / other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) The sum of two in% (7.A + 7.B) The total number of votes cast by the issuer The situation on the day of touching the door 4.80 0.01 4.81 429,800,000 The situation in the previous message 4.98 0.01 4.99

7. Data to be reported – Details of equipment held on the day of the threshold

7.A: Voting in conjunction with shares

ISIN of shares Completely live (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Absolutely implicit (§ 133 BörseG 2018) Live% (§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirectly in% (133 BörseG 2018) AT0000652011 20,635,650 0.00 4.80 Total: 20,635,650 4.80

7.B.1: Section 131 (1) no. Financial Instruments / Other Instruments as per 1 BörseG 2018

Tool type Expiration date Exercise duration / duration Absolute suffrage Voting in% Deposit Receipt n / A n / A 71 0.00 Total: 71

7.B.2: Section 131 (1) no. 2 Financial Instruments / Other Instruments as per BörseG 2018

Tool type Expiration date Exercise duration / duration Physical or monetary solution Absolute suffrage Voting in% Total return transfer 22/05/2023 n / A Money 33,899 0.01 Total: 33,899 0.01 See also LEAG Partner Kilner dies in helicopter crash

8. Information about the person who can report

The whole chain of controlled entities, including voting rights and / or financial / other instruments, which primarily starts with the controlling person or entity:

Digit Surname Is directly controlled by the digit Direct voting right on shares (%) Direct holding finance / other instruments (%) Total of two (%) 1 Wellington Management Group LLP 2 Wellington Group Holdings LLP 1 3 Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP 2 4 Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd 3 5 Wellington Management International Limited 4 0.82 0.01 0.83 6 Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. 4 0.06 0.06 7 Wellington Management Europe GmbH 4 7 Wellington Management Company LLP 3 3.92 3.92

9. In the case of proxy voting

AGM Date: N / A

10. Other ideas

Wellington Management Company LLP now owns less than 4% of the stock. Wellington Management Company is an investment management company (assets of certain funds and / or managed accounts)

Wellington Management Company LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington Group Holdings LLP.

(End)

Posted by: Erstay Group Bank AG

Address: Yes Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna

Country: Austria

Contact: Thomas Sommerauer / Simone Pilz

Phone: +43 (0) 50100-17326

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.erstegroup.com

ISIN (s): AT0000652011 (stock)

Stock markets: Official trading in Vienna

Other trading locations: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange

[ Quelle: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20220505070 ]