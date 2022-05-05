PTA-PVR: Erste Group Bank AG: Issue as per Section 135 (2) BörseG

Notice of Participation under Section 135 (2) BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
Vienna (pta070 / 05/05/2022/09: 51) – Release of Participation Report as per Section 135 (2) BörseG
Participation report
1. Provider
Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria
2. Reason for notice
Purchase / sale of shares (right to vote)
3. Reportable person
Name: Wellington Management Group LLP
Registered Office and Country: Boston, USA
4. Names of shareholders If not a person named under point 3
5. Date of crossing the threshold
05/03/2022
6. Total levels of the person who can report
|% Of voting rights associated with shares (7.A)
|% Of voting rights refer to financial / other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|The sum of two in% (7.A + 7.B)
|The total number of votes cast by the issuer
|The situation on the day of touching the door
|4.80
|0.01
|4.81
|429,800,000
|The situation in the previous message
|4.98
|0.01
|4.99
7. Data to be reported – Details of equipment held on the day of the threshold
7.A: Voting in conjunction with shares
|ISIN of shares
|Completely live (§ 130 BörseG 2018)
|Absolutely implicit (§ 133 BörseG 2018)
|Live% (§ 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirectly in% (133 BörseG 2018)
|AT0000652011
|20,635,650
|0.00
|4.80
|Total:
|20,635,650
|4.80
7.B.1: Section 131 (1) no. Financial Instruments / Other Instruments as per 1 BörseG 2018
|Tool type
|Expiration date
|Exercise duration / duration
|Absolute suffrage
|Voting in%
|Deposit Receipt
|n / A
|n / A
|71
|0.00
|Total:
|71
7.B.2: Section 131 (1) no. 2 Financial Instruments / Other Instruments as per BörseG 2018
|Tool type
|Expiration date
|Exercise duration / duration
|Physical or monetary solution
|Absolute suffrage
|Voting in%
|Total return transfer
|22/05/2023
|n / A
|Money
|33,899
|0.01
|Total:
|33,899
|0.01
8. Information about the person who can report
The whole chain of controlled entities, including voting rights and / or financial / other instruments, which primarily starts with the controlling person or entity:
|Digit
|Surname
|Is directly controlled by the digit
|Direct voting right on shares (%)
|Direct holding finance / other instruments (%)
|Total of two (%)
|1
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|2
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|1
|3
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|2
|4
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd
|3
|5
|Wellington Management International Limited
|4
|0.82
|0.01
|0.83
|6
|Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|4
|0.06
|0.06
|7
|Wellington Management Europe GmbH
|4
|7
|Wellington Management Company LLP
|3
|3.92
|3.92
9. In the case of proxy voting
AGM Date: N / A
10. Other ideas
Wellington Management Company LLP now owns less than 4% of the stock. Wellington Management Company is an investment management company (assets of certain funds and / or managed accounts)
Wellington Management Company LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington Group Holdings LLP.
(End)
Posted by: Erstay Group Bank AG
Address: Yes Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna
Country: Austria
Contact: Thomas Sommerauer / Simone Pilz
Phone: +43 (0) 50100-17326
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.erstegroup.com
ISIN (s): AT0000652011 (stock)
Stock markets: Official trading in Vienna
Other trading locations: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
