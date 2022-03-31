Canada has set interim targets for e-mobility sales

The Government of Canada has put forward its “2030 Emission Reduction Plan”, which includes a number of investments in the electromopility sector. The target announced last year to bring combustion engines for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by five years by 2035 has been confirmed by the interim targets and has been supplemented.

By 2026, at least 20 percent of new car sales in the region should be electric and at least 60 percent by 2030. As of June 2021, only zero-emission passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be sold in Canada from 2035. This target was previously set for 2040.

Medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles are expected to achieve a 35 percent share of electricity by 2030 and a 100 percent share of specific vehicles by 2040.

To make the transition to electric vehicles a success, the government is investing CA $ 1.7 billion (EUR 1.22 billion) in purchase subsidies for electric cars and light commercial vehicles, with the goal of expanding the network by an additional $ 400 million (EUR 286 million). Through 50,000 charging stations. In addition, Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest $ 500 million (€ 358 million) in charging and refueling infrastructure for zero emission vehicles.

– Advertising –

In its emissions reduction plan, Canada has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050. “Canada’s average temperature is two times higher than the global average and three times higher in the north,” the report said. “Taking action to remove less pollution and excess carbon from the air is one of the most important projects in Canada’s history.”

In addition to the goals for electromobility, there are also plans to increase the energy efficiency of buildings (reduce energy costs) and “run” municipalities’ climate protection measures – thanks to financial assistance. Investments should also be made in energy systems.

Canada.Rs