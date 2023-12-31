Burdubis turned things around against Team Canada.Image: AP Keystone
Burtubis follows hosts Davos into the Spengler Cup final. Czech 1:3 turned into a 4:3 against Canada in the last four minutes.
In the 57th minute, Lukasz Radel gave the Czechs some hope, scoring their second goal of the game to make it 2-3. The Eastern Europeans played without a goalkeeper during the power play. In the 58th minute they brought on a sixth man to replace Milan Kluček and it paid off once again. Martin Gaut made it 3:3 85 seconds before the final siren. Things got even better for Purdubice: with 38.4 seconds to go, Matej Palović made an unstoppable deflection.
Derek Grant played a key role as the Canadians took an early 3-1 lead. The ZSC Lions striker gave his team a 1.5 second lead for the second time. He doubled the tally exactly 42 minutes later when he was outnumbered. After defenseman Peter Cheresnak lost his goal, Grant went after Klosek alone and caught him between the legs.
1:1 to Partubis by Raddle.Video: SRF
Jonathan Hazen scored 24 seconds later in the middle of the third to make it 1-0 to Canada. It was the striker's fourth goal of the tournament from Ajoy.
Davos will catch record winners Canada with a win on Sunday as Burdubice will be in the finals for the first time in their third appearance at the Spengler Cup. Both have 16 titles to their account.
Purdues – Team Canada 4:3 (0:0, 1:2, 3:1)
Davos.
6267 visitors (sold out).
SR Striker/Fonzelius (SUI/FIN), Fuchs/Steenstra (SUI/CAN). Gates: 21. (20:24) Hazen (DiDomenico, Penn) 0:1. 25. Radle (Kostalek, Kausal) 1:1. 40. (39:) Grant (Quenneville, Smith/Except Johorna) 1:2. 42. Grant (except Beaulieu) 1:3. 57. Radle (Cheresnak, God/Exempt Smith) 2:3 (without goalie). 59. (58:35) God (Kostalek) 3:3 (without goalie). 60. (59:21) Palovic (Johorna) 4:3.
Punishment: 4 times 2 minutes against Burdubice, 3 times 2 against Team Canada.
