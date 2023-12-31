December 31, 2023

Burdubis defeated Canada to advance to the finals

Jordan Lambert December 31, 2023 3 min read

Burdubis turned things around against Team Canada.Image: AP Keystone

Burtubis follows hosts Davos into the Spengler Cup final. Czech 1:3 turned into a 4:3 against Canada in the last four minutes.

In the 57th minute, Lukasz Radel gave the Czechs some hope, scoring their second goal of the game to make it 2-3. The Eastern Europeans played without a goalkeeper during the power play. In the 58th minute they brought on a sixth man to replace Milan Kluček and it paid off once again. Martin Gaut made it 3:3 85 seconds before the final siren. Things got even better for Purdubice: with 38.4 seconds to go, Matej Palović made an unstoppable deflection.

Derek Grant played a key role as the Canadians took an early 3-1 lead. The ZSC Lions striker gave his team a 1.5 second lead for the second time. He doubled the tally exactly 42 minutes later when he was outnumbered. After defenseman Peter Cheresnak lost his goal, Grant went after Klosek alone and caught him between the legs.

1:1 to Partubis by Raddle.Video: SRF

Jonathan Hazen scored 24 seconds later in the middle of the third to make it 1-0 to Canada. It was the striker's fourth goal of the tournament from Ajoy.

Davos will catch record winners Canada with a win on Sunday as Burdubice will be in the finals for the first time in their third appearance at the Spengler Cup. Both have 16 titles to their account.

Purdues – Team Canada 4:3 (0:0, 1:2, 3:1)
Davos.
6267 visitors (sold out).
SR Striker/Fonzelius (SUI/FIN), Fuchs/Steenstra (SUI/CAN). Gates: 21. (20:24) Hazen (DiDomenico, Penn) 0:1. 25. Radle (Kostalek, Kausal) 1:1. 40. (39:) Grant (Quenneville, Smith/Except Johorna) 1:2. 42. Grant (except Beaulieu) 1:3. 57. Radle (Cheresnak, God/Exempt Smith) 2:3 (without goalie). 59. (58:35) God (Kostalek) 3:3 (without goalie). 60. (59:21) Palovic (Johorna) 4:3.
Punishment: 4 times 2 minutes against Burdubice, 3 times 2 against Team Canada.

(kat/sda)

player_image
National flag

  • 7

    A leader who decides a game and makes his team better off the ice as well.

  • 6-7

    On a good evening he can decide a game and is a player with enough talent to be a leader.

  • 5-6

    A good NL player: mostly talented Iridescent Butterflies, sometimes serious workers who earn more of their skills.

  • 4-5

    A player for 3rd or 4th block, a veteran or a rookie.

  • 3-4

    The future is in front of you or the future is behind you.

  • The rating is a North American hockey grading scale that goes from 1 (minimum) to 7 (maximum). There are no grades below 3 because those who play in the top league are at least good enough.

1000 Club of Swiss Ice Hockey

1/20

1000 Club of Swiss Ice Hockey

So far, 17 ice hockey players (as of October 6, 2023) have played 1,000 or more games in the Swiss league. They are:

