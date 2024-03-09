British pilot scheme for four-day week a complete success

As of: March 8, 2024 5:46 PM

A four-day work week for companies and employees? A pilot project in Great Britain is yielding a positive result. Out of 61 companies, 54 companies prefer to continue working hours model.

A small economic miracle is happening in a small cosmetics factory in Hove, on the south coast of England. In 2022, the company switched to a four-day week. It was a complete win for the founder and employees.

Gary Conroy, who founded the company ten years ago, says: “Even though we're working less, we're producing 10 to 15 percent more. We've reduced working hours, productivity hasn't decreased. On the contrary, we're doing more.”

Short meetings, short intervals

Work less and produce more – how does it work? For example, in the company “Five Squirrels” they shortened the meetings. Group discussions are held only when really necessary. According to the company, everyone is working more focused and focused.

Intervals were also reduced – to 30 minutes per day instead of an hour. That's why they only work four days a week, says one employee: “It helps me a lot. We have a holiday from Friday to Sunday. On Friday I can do everything, work, meetings, relax, and see family. When I come back on Monday, I I will be in full force.”

It is worth noting. Everything runs more efficiently, fewer errors occur, and the number of complaints decreases. Alia Davies takes a closer look at how companies implement the four-day week. He works in an NGO called “Autonomy”.

The four-day week: more than just an effort

The organization summarized the results of a study: “The report shows that out of 61 companies that participated in the pilot program, 54 companies stuck with it. And of the 61, 31 companies have already announced that they will work permanently only four days a week. This shows: for many companies it is now an experiment. More than that; they stick with it.”

It became clear: the benefits of the four-day week are long-lasting and don't disappear after a few months. Employees are less likely to get sick, leave work more often and find skilled workers easier. At “Five Squirrels” this is clear: they like to stick to the four-day week – like many companies in the UK.