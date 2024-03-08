Prince Harry + Duchess Meghan: New PR consultant confirms premier

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have hired a new staff member from Great Britain for the first time since ending their tenure as senior royals in 2020. Experts believe that the Sussexes are not only reacting, but above all, planning ahead for the long term.

Although they are no longer working members of the British royal family, Prince Harry, 39, and Duchess Meghan, 42, employ some staff. This includes a new PR consultant who recently became part of Sussex's communications team. What at first glance seems like a completely natural step in daily business, at second glance, even more so: Harry and Meghan's new staff will be based in Great Britain and will focus primarily on British and European media, reports “The Telegraph”. On March 7, 2024.

Are Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan planning for the long haul?

For the first time since 2020, Harry and Meghan believe they will need a team member living and working in the UK. After the so-called “Mexit,” not only did the couple's priorities shift geographically from Great Britain to America, but the focus of their work was now in their new adopted home. Appearing in Great Britain has become rare, but the Sussexes prefer to appear in New York or Los Angeles. The Telegraph understands that the British hiring “reflects the team's increasing workload as a result of the pair's rising profile, their independent endeavors and the significant international attention they enjoy both professionally and personally.”

There has been a lot of speculation lately about whether Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan could envision a return to Great Britain. The couple's life center is now firmly rooted in Montecito; Although Prince Archie, 4, was born in London, he spent most of his childhood in America. Her sister Princess Lilibet, 2, was born in Santa Barbara. It seems unlikely that he will be in Great Britain for the first few months of his life – his parents are currently planning a visit to London in May 2024.

Meghan is said to be working on a new brand behind the scenes

Many British media directly linked the Sussexes' new PR consultant to a project the duchess has been working on for months: rumors of a new lifestyle brand à la Meghan continue today. According to the Telegraph, the staff never tire of stressing that Meghan is in no way aiming for a project similar to the Coop brand launched by 51-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow. The Duchess's still-somewhat-mysterious new venture is “true to who she is.”

Harry and Meghan have had a busy month: in addition to some dates and events for the Invictus Games (including an anniversary celebration in London in May), the Sussexes are working on their own audio and film content, including a podcast for the company. “Lemonada” and the movie adaptation of the best-selling “Meet Me at the Lake.” There should be no shortage of things for Prince Harry and the Duchess to do – and having a PR consultant based in Europe seems like an even greater advantage.

