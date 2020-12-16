When will snow arrive in Maryland on Wednesday? CBS Baltimore

Baltimore (WJZ) – A slow-moving winter storm is expected to hit the northeast on Wednesday and some parts of Maryland may see snow of up to 12 inches.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, a number of winter storm warnings and warnings were issued across the state.

Maryland Weather: Winter storm warnings have been issued because some parts of the state may see up to one foot of snow

Meteorologist Tim Williams says it won’t be the kind of storm that greets you in the morning.

So when can Maryland expect to see its first snowflake? Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says central Maryland won’t see anything until the afternoon.

Storm Chronology (Central Maryland):

From 11 am to 2 pm Snow is developing, and 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. The first chips should move around 2 PM and a period of steady snow will begin.

2 pm to 10 pm – Snow mixed with freezing rain and some melting occurs. During the afternoon until Wednesday evening, warm air will make its way from the Atlantic Ocean and a period of frost, sleet and rain will occur across parts of Central Maryland.

10 PM to 4 AM – Switch to snow with additional accumulations. The biggest snowfall will happen overnight.

From 4 AM to 7 AM – The storm system moves from Maryland.

Many areas will start and end as snow, and what happens in between will affect the amount of snow you see on the ground on Thursday morning.

