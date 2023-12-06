MPs in the House of Commons are due to debate a public petition on Monday calling on the government to hold a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit.

The petition, which has received more than 151,000 signatures, says that the promised benefits of Britain’s exit from the European Union have not been achieved.

She said UK citizens “deserve to know how Brexit will impact trade, the economy, opportunities for young people and individual rights”.

This can only happen “through an independent public investigation, free from ideology and the opinions of interest groups.”

However, the British government said that the UK’s exit from the EU was a “democratic decision” and that “the institutions between the UK and the EU are working as intended”.

“The government does not consider this to be an appropriate subject for a public inquiry,” she added.

Many promises were made in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

For example, the public has been told that the £350 million the UK transfers to the EU every week could instead fund the health system at home.

This came in December European Reform Centre However, it concluded that Brexit would reduce UK GDP by 5.5% by the second quarter of 2022; This in turn has led to pressure on public services, including the health system.

The debate in the House of Commons is expected to last up to three hours and will give MPs the opportunity to question the government on the issue.