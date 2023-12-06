Netflix is ​​testing cloud gaming in the UK and Canada

Video streaming service Netflix is ​​taking the next step into gaming. A cloud offering that allows online games to be played is now being tested in Great Britain and Canada.

The goal is to test game and console streaming technology, Netflix announced in a blog post on Monday. The test will initially run with a “small number” of users.

Initially only two games are available in cloud testing. It can be used on TVs from Samsung and LG as well as streaming boxes from Amazon and others. Windows PCs and Apple Mac computers are also supported.

With cloud gaming, games are not played on users’ devices, but on servers on the network – and the data is transmitted over the Internet. The principle requires a fast online connection with high speed and fast response times. Meanwhile, Netflix’s long experience in video streaming should help.

Netflix entered the video game business a few years ago, but it’s taking its time. The service had already made the first games available to subscribers on smartphones at the end of 2021.

