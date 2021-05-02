German Real Estate Group: The bankruptcy report refers to investor fraud

GPG, which previously operated as the Dolphin Trust, mainly had foreign clients. (Foto: German Property Group) The headquarters of the German real estate group is in Langenhagen

Cologne Gerrit Hölzle and his team, obsessed with detail, examined Dolphin Capital 80 (DC 80), a kind of money distribution center for German real estate group (GPG). In the summer of 2020, the real estate company from Langingen near Hanover collapsed, and other companies from the group followed suit.

Several months later, the insolvency official’s initial ruling on the most important part of the corporate network, DC 80, was completed. Holzel wrote that the company operated a “fraudulent business model.” “It has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the funds raised were used in the spirit of a pyramid scheme.”

GPG, which previously operated as the Dolphin Trust, mainly had foreign clients. Half a billion euros of capital came from Great Britain and Ireland alone, and thousands of East Asian investors have funneled huge sums of money to Germany, which leaked there.

Read now Get access to this and all the other articles at Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. Continue