Brignone wins RTL in Canada – Gretsch 11th

Italy's Federica Brignone won the first two races of the women's Ski World Cup giant slalom in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday.

The Italian beat Slovakian Petra Vlhova (+0.21) and American Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.29). Two-time season winner Lara Gut-Bahrami from Switzerland came in fifth place. Franziska Gretsch ended up as the 11th best Austrian. There's another giant slalom on the program on Sunday.





At the start in Sölden, Brignone was already in front in the first half, but fell to second place in the final. “I thought about it today, yes,” the 33-year-old said after winning her 22nd World Cup. “I told myself it shouldn’t happen again.” Vlhova came slightly closer to Shiffrin in the all-around World Cup, finishing second by 64 points.





“Unfortunately, I am not satisfied at all.”





Gretsch finished eighth in the first half and ended up outside the top ten by 2.38 seconds. Body Language “Then I couldn't move the ski anymore.” She would like to be able to show her best skating – in both runs and from start to finish. Best on Sunday. “I really like the terrain. You can attack from start to finish. You have to surf the waves with your head.”