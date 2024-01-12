January 13, 2024

Brignone wins RTL in Canada – Gretsch 11th

Eileen Curry January 13, 2024 2 min read

Italy's Federica Brignone won the first two races of the women's Ski World Cup giant slalom in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday.

The Italian beat Slovakian Petra Vlhova (+0.21) and American Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.29). Two-time season winner Lara Gut-Bahrami from Switzerland came in fifth place. Franziska Gretsch ended up as the 11th best Austrian. There's another giant slalom on the program on Sunday.


At the start in Sölden, Brignone was already in front in the first half, but fell to second place in the final. “I thought about it today, yes,” the 33-year-old said after winning her 22nd World Cup. “I told myself it shouldn’t happen again.” Vlhova came slightly closer to Shiffrin in the all-around World Cup, finishing second by 64 points.


“Unfortunately, I am not satisfied at all.”


Gretsch finished eighth in the first half and ended up outside the top ten by 2.38 seconds. Body Language “Then I couldn't move the ski anymore.” She would like to be able to show her best skating – in both runs and from start to finish. Best on Sunday. “I really like the terrain. You can attack from start to finish. You have to surf the waves with your head.”

Stephanie Brunner and Katharina Liensberger finished 16th at the World Cup in Quebec after 40 years. “There were a lot of difficulties at the top, I solved them very well tactically,” Tyrol Brunner said. “I lost some time in the middle section. Then I tried to push on. It was a great feeling to see the green light come on. Part of the load fell off.” Determining a path requires brains, Liensberger explained. “It was important to lead with your head, but with a full attack.”

See also  Synchronous mixed duo in EM: gold water jumpers Punzel and Massenberg


“It wasn't that easy for me either.”


Julia Shipp, seventh at Killington with her best career result, was no higher than 20th this time on the mostly flat slope. She noticed the failures ahead of her and approached the difficult area more cautiously at first. “It wasn't that easy for me either. It was very difficult because of the snow, and I couldn't really get going. The first round was good except for the mistake.” She will try to do better on Sunday. Katharina Troup came in twenty-third place, and Elizabeth Kabaorer came in twenty-sixth place.


Ricarda Haaser (23rd in the first half) and Elsa Morzinger (29th) were eliminated in the final. Eight Austrians participated in the second round, and Katharina Huber (45th place) and Michaela Haider (50th place) were unable to make it there. The start of the first round was postponed by a quarter of an hour due to dense fog.

