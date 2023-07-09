Brad Pitt with his team at Silverstone

Silverstone (UK) – Brad Pitt (59) continued! Hollywood star sat on Formula 1 racetrack In Silverstone behind the wheel of the car!

Brad Pitt (59) will also follow the race at Silverstone on Sunday. © ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP



The star has his own racing team. This has established itself in the pit lane at the traditional Silverstone racetrack.

Brad Pitt’s team is called “Team APX GP” and it looks like a real Formula 1 team – but it’s not.

The team, including its car and the entire racetrack, is a movie set!

Formula 1

TV viewers are amazed at his new look! Would you have recognized this Formula 1 legend?

Formula 1 was open Twitter Introduced the “new cars” anyway.