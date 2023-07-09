Brad Pitt with his team at Silverstone

Silverstone (UK) – Brad Pitt (59) continued! Hollywood star sat on Formula 1 racetrack In Silverstone behind the wheel of the car!
The star has his own racing team. This has established itself in the pit lane at the traditional Silverstone racetrack.
Brad Pitt’s team is called “Team APX GP” and it looks like a real Formula 1 team – but it’s not.
The team, including its car and the entire racetrack, is a movie set!
Formula 1 was open Twitter Introduced the “new cars” anyway.
Apple is making a movie for its streaming service
Behind the project Apple!
Through the streaming service Apple +, the Californian group is producing a really well-placed new film on a budget of 130 million euros.
A clip shared on Twitter shows a Formula 1-like car driving around the circuit, equipped with a number of cameras.
This scene looks like he’s trying to catch an overtaking maneuver.
Damson Idris appears in a racing driver outfit
Damson Idris (31), who appears to be a pilot in the film and is depicted in the fictional team’s racing suit, is also arrested.
The name of the movie and its release date are not yet known. But he was already in a good mood.
In any case, Lewis Hamilton, 38, who works as a production consultant for Apple, is happy that Formula 1 allows cinematic sharing on the track.
“I don’t know if it was possible ten years ago, when the old administration was still working,” said the record-breaking champion loudly. car photo.
But on Sunday, the Silverstone Grand Prix will certainly start without Brad Pitt. The two-time Academy Award winner will only watch.
