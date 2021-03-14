Boxing: Tyson Fury insulted Joshua before a potential fight

Everyone awaits the potential mega fight between Tyson Fury and boxing star Anthony Joshua.

Since Fury doesn’t expect this to happen anytime soon, he has stopped training and is on vacation instead. There he says that he drinks 12 liters of beer a day.

In Great Britain and Ireland, beer is served in pints. Thus, a pint of one liter yields about 0.568 liters. Accordingly, Tyson drinks 6.8 liters of beer per day.

Like Fury at IFL TV Currently, he says, he only consumes his calories from alcohol. “I’ve been training and coaching without any progress – so I’m a leisure guy now,” said the 32-year-old.

Before the Giant Battle: Fury insults Joshua

Later, during MTK Global’s Fight Night in Bolton, Fury said he could still defeat Joshua after 14 bucks. This equates to approximately 8 liters of beer.

“I could have drunk 14 pints and still give AJ the beating. (…) I’m no longer training. I only need six or seven weeks for this anyway,” said Fury.

Nor would he see himself in the ring in Great Britain at the moment. Thus, the “gypsy king” did not have high hopes for a fight in the near future.

“Will I be fighting Joshua in the next ten minutes? No. Do I think the fight will happen at some point? Yes, it should happen. Do I think it’s next or imminent? No. That’s for sure.”