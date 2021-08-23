Lessons from the Superspreader event, the European Football Championship – Opinion

A study from Great Britain shows how the final days of the European Football Championship behaved as a driver of infection. At the same time, the findings suggest that sporting events can operate with a large number of spectators – with limitations.

The European Football Championship finals in London in July may have been a super-popular event. The first study by the NHS showed that several thousand people were infected. Looking at the viewer at the time, this result is not surprising. 60,000 fans were in the stands at Wembley, and tens of thousands celebrated in the streets. The design of the last round was a big mistake. There were too many fans in the stadium, and the promised control – only vaccinations, recovery, tested people getting in – probably full of holes.

When it comes to consequences, it’s worth taking a second look. The authors emphasize the peculiarity of the last days, especially the euphoria over a possible first English title since 1966. In the summer they also examined other (sporting) events with a large audience and found no anomalies: this was true of tennis at Wimbledon in front of a completely sold-out house, for championships Golf, but also in the preliminary round for the European Championship, where there were still a few fans and England was far poisoned.

These results are also important to the current debate in the German Bundesliga. Currently, an occupancy rate of 50 percent and 25,000 fans is allowed. The British study shows that if you act cautiously and appropriately, some things are possible. But he also points out that the league’s demands for full stadiums remain inadequate.