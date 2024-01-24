January 24, 2024

Boeing plane loses wheel just before takeoff in US – January 24, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Jordan Lambert January 24, 2024 1 min read

ATLANTA (awp International) – A plane belonging to the American airline company Delta Airlines lost its nose wheel shortly before take off in the US state of Georgia. US media reported on Wednesday (local time) that the plane was a Boeing 757 that was scheduled to fly to the Colombian capital Bogotá. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), one of the front wheels of the plane fell off during take-off preparations at the Atlanta airport. So this incident happened on Saturday.

There were 184 passengers and 6 crew on board. The Washington Post, citing a statement from Delta Airlines, said passengers were evacuated from the plane and taken to an alternate flight. The affected flight was re-operated on Sunday.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing was in the headlines recently because one of its planes had a part of the plane fall off during flight. The FAA opened an investigation. These may go beyond the complexity of specific components. Supervisors ordered the Boeing 737-9 Max to be grounded and inspected./alz/DP/jha

See also  Canada, ABD ile digital hizmetler vergisi ıtışmazlığının çıkın için umutlu Yazar Investing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ireland and Great Britain: Storm affects people

January 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

The fight in New Hampshire: The next US Republican primary

January 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Understanding the Rwanda-UK Asylum Agreement – Thread website

January 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Epilepsy – one of the most common neurological diseases – South Tyrol News

January 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
6 min read

Melbourne: 1/4 Women's Finals – Yastremska's qualifier is unstoppable – semi-finals against Cheng – Sports

January 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Insider Tip RoboCop: Rogue City – New update with New Game Plus and more

January 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

US primaries in New Hampshire: Biden skips the primaries

January 24, 2024 Esmond Barker