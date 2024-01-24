Boeing plane loses wheel just before takeoff in US – January 24, 2024 at 2:23 pm

ATLANTA (awp International) – A plane belonging to the American airline company Delta Airlines lost its nose wheel shortly before take off in the US state of Georgia. US media reported on Wednesday (local time) that the plane was a Boeing 757 that was scheduled to fly to the Colombian capital Bogotá. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), one of the front wheels of the plane fell off during take-off preparations at the Atlanta airport. So this incident happened on Saturday.

There were 184 passengers and 6 crew on board. The Washington Post, citing a statement from Delta Airlines, said passengers were evacuated from the plane and taken to an alternate flight. The affected flight was re-operated on Sunday.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing was in the headlines recently because one of its planes had a part of the plane fall off during flight. The FAA opened an investigation. These may go beyond the complexity of specific components. Supervisors ordered the Boeing 737-9 Max to be grounded and inspected./alz/DP/jha