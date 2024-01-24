From Austria to Canada: the ten best areas for après-ski | Life & Knowledge

January 25, 2024

If you like a good atmosphere, mulled wine and party hits, the après-ski party is the place for you. Black's Outdoors, an online store for outdoor fashion, ranked them based on the number of Instagram posts, TikTok videos and number of mountain restaurants. Ski areas There are excellent après-ski offers.

A winner in après-ski areas

With 9.83 points out of 10, the Kitzsky test winner in Kitzbühel.

Even non-skiing guests can enjoy themselves here. Sip mulled wine with shots or enjoy live music in rustic huts with umbrella poles.

The Shi-alm in the valley running down to the Kirchberg is especially famous. Here you can enjoy ribs and Jausenbret (a cold plate with South Tyrolean bacon and mountain cheese) by an open fire, or celebrate with live music every Friday evening at the Berkasthof Sonnbühel.

Second place

Second place goes to Skiveld Wilder Kaiser-Brixental (Austria). There are many opportunities to have fun here.

KRAFTalm is especially popular among guests, serving apple strudel and other traditional dishes.

Ranking at a glance

Ski area Country Score
Kitzbühel/Kirchberg Austria 9.83
Squivelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixenthal Austria 9.69
Schizarchus (Saalbach/Hinterklemm/Leogang/Feberbrunn) Austria 9.39
Ski Arlberg (St. Anton / St. Christoph / Steuben / Lech / Zurz / Warth / Schrocken) Austria 9.39
Les Portes du Soleil (Morzine/ Avoriaz/ Les Gets/ Chatel/ Morgins/ Champery) France 9.39
La Blancne (Paradise) France 9.21
Via Lattea (Setriere/'Sauze d'Oulx/'San Sicario/Clavière/Montgenèvre) France 8.59
Great white Canada 8.33
Levi Finland 7.85

Three in third place

Third place was shared by three ski areas with 9.39/10 points. Skicircus and Ski Arlberg in Austria and Les Portes du Soleil in France.

An insider tip is Hendle Aquarium, where you can get fantastic lobster, oysters and homemade lemonade.

