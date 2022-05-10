Big point in fight for promotion – Spadanuda secures last minute win for Arau – Sport

With a 2-1 win over Lausanne Auche, Arau took the lead in the Challenge League for at least one night.

With the fourth win in a row, FC Aarau put himself back in a good position in the battle for promotion to the Premier League. In a 2-1 win at Stade Lausanne-Auche in Brügglifeld, which was packed with 4,500 spectators, Kevin Spadanoda advanced to the match winner by a double. Only in the 90th minute, Arau’s top scorer managed to win his 18th goal of the season. Roughly 10 minutes before, Teddy Oko tied the score for the Vaud guests to make the score 1-1.

With a three-point lead over Schaffhausen, who faces Toon on Tuesday, Arau will take the lead again, at least for one night. On Saturday there will be a direct duel between the first two hopefuls for promotion in Schaffhausen.

Winterthur’s Sins Against Wheeler Tor

On the other hand, Winterthur suffered another setback at Will. Ironically, coach Alex Frey’s former employer only drew 1-1. And Roberto Alves was able to make up for the deficit after an own goal by Captain Granit Likage with a wonderful penalty kick in the second half. But the residents of Eulachstadt, who were outnumbered in the 71st minute and picked up a red yellow card against Wells Castriot Ndau, missed several excellent chances to win.

After a fourth straight draw, Winterthur is now three points behind Arau with two games remaining.



