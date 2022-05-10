Times, Names, National Team – Everything You Need to Know About the Ice Hockey World Championships – Sports

The Ice Hockey World Championships begins in Finland on Friday. In this article you will find everything you need to know about the tournament.

Who will win the world title 2022?

When is the game played?

The tournament will go on May 13 3:20 pm Swiss time with the matches of France – Slovakia (Group A) and the United States – Latvia (Group B). Knockout phase begins 26 May With the quarter-finals. Final started May 29 It’s scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Where did you play the game?

the two places Helsinki And Tampere. In the Finnish capital, in Helsinki Ice Hall (Capacity 8,200) After Helsinki Halle (formerly Hartwall Arena) its venue was canceled due to sanctions against Russia (Helsinki Halle is owned by the Russians). In Tampere it will be in Nokia Arena (capacity 13’500 spectators) played.

How is it played?

In two groups of eight players play against everyone else. Teams ranked 1-4 in both groups advance to the quarter-finals. This is followed by the semi-finals, the bronze match and the final. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus were removed from the field of participants and replaced by France and Austria.

Who will be the title holder?

a year ago sat Canada In Riga, the capital of Latvia, in the World Cup final with a score of 3: 2 after the match against Finland.

What are my favorites?

After excluding Russia there is one less favorite in this field. But for gold, the usual suspects are in question, the world record champions and defending champions CanadaOlympic champion and host Finland as well as Sweden. The United States has the greatest foreign opportunities.

What about the Swiss national team?

Switzerland kicks off the tournament on May 14th at 3:20pm with a match against Italy. who – which lower target Vice world champion from 2013 and 2018 mean as always Quarter-finals. But one dreams of more. The national team plays all its group matches in Helsinki.