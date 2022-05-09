Twitter reactions to Chicago’s move. Shugairi found a new seat.

“He does what he does best” – Twitter reactions to Shugairi’s move Xherdan Shaqiri turns his back on European football and immediately starts at Chicago Fire. The transfer sparked numerous reactions on Twitter. to choose. 02/10/2022

Xherdan Shaqiri leaves European football at the age of 30 and joins the Chicago Fire in the United States. Twitter reactions to the rapid departure of the Nati star in Lyon.

Just six months after Xherdan Shaqiri started a new assignment in Lyon, the Swiss adventure in France is already over. Without being able to fight for a regular spot, the 30-year-old is leaving the traditional club again. Instead, he wants the left foot to make a name for himself on the outside. Below are the reactions to Shugairi’s move to Chicago.

The Big Four in Chicago Fire: Lord Vucik

Arne Friedrich

Schweinsteiger Bastian

Xherdan Shaqiri – Lord_Fusseck🏟⚽️☭💙🤍 (Lord__Fusseck) February 5 2022

happened #shakiri No 80 million. he got it! Beautiful for him, his brother the manager, his environment. Bad for all the clubs he has always been (except Basel) the best paid bench pressed player ever, won trophies, all titles without a relevant contribution from him. crazy. – Christoph E. (@ChristophCH_DE) February 9, 2022

Shaqiri does what he does best. chasing money. Chicago?! The USA (and China) is for me the end of all football. – Shahryar Sean Amini (@Shahryar_Amini) February 4, 2022

#shakiriHis career is characterized by two features: 1. Bank accounts (bloated), 2. Bank press (with nicknames all his teammates, except Basel).

For the first: praise his management. 2nd Place: The Career Planning Medal Couldn’t get any worse. – Christoph E. (@ChristophCH_DE) February 5 2022

It is very sad and unsatisfactory to lose Switzerland’s best footballer of all time so early in MLS, knowing that there is so much potential unfulfilled. What would have happened to Shakiri if there had been more thoughtful career planning! – Emmanuel Staub (@emanuel_BP_) February 5 2022

Congratulations on the move, Xherdan! Now it’s fixed: Xherdan Shaqiri moves MLS to Chicago Fire. In the past few days, this transfer has been viewed critically. However, blue commentator Andy Joker believes: the Swiss did everything right. 09/02/2022