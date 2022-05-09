sport

Twitter reactions to Chicago’s move. Shugairi found a new seat.

May 9, 2022
Eileen Curry

“He does what he does best” – Twitter reactions to Shugairi’s move

Xherdan Shaqiri turns his back on European football and immediately starts at Chicago Fire. The transfer sparked numerous reactions on Twitter. to choose.

02/10/2022

Xherdan Shaqiri leaves European football at the age of 30 and joins the Chicago Fire in the United States. Twitter reactions to the rapid departure of the Nati star in Lyon.

What do you think about Al Shugairi’s move to Chicago Fire?

Just six months after Xherdan Shaqiri started a new assignment in Lyon, the Swiss adventure in France is already over. Without being able to fight for a regular spot, the 30-year-old is leaving the traditional club again. Instead, he wants the left foot to make a name for himself on the outside. Below are the reactions to Shugairi’s move to Chicago.

Congratulations on the move, Xherdan!

Now it’s fixed: Xherdan Shaqiri moves MLS to Chicago Fire. In the past few days, this transfer has been viewed critically. However, blue commentator Andy Joker believes: the Swiss did everything right.

09/02/2022

Six stops, 17 titles: This is the career of Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri joins the Chicago Fire, his seventh club in his career. What are the statistics of his previous clubs?

09/02/2022

See also  Wimbledon: Pliskova celebrates its premiere - sport.ORF.at

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.