Xherdan Shaqiri leaves European football at the age of 30 and joins the Chicago Fire in the United States. Twitter reactions to the rapid departure of the Nati star in Lyon.
What do you think about Al Shugairi’s move to Chicago Fire?
Just six months after Xherdan Shaqiri started a new assignment in Lyon, the Swiss adventure in France is already over. Without being able to fight for a regular spot, the 30-year-old is leaving the traditional club again. Instead, he wants the left foot to make a name for himself on the outside. Below are the reactions to Shugairi’s move to Chicago.
