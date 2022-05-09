Formula 1 premiere in Florida – Miami’s first winner named Verstappen – Sports

After the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen also won the race in Miami. The Dutchman started the race in Red Bull from third, behind two Ferraris. He outplayed Carlos Sainz at the start, and Charles Leclerc snatched away on lap nine when he found the inside streak in turn 1 and thanks to the DRS, he overtook Monegassen. Verstappen didn’t let that lead fall on the field around Hard Rock Stadium.

substrate

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull, Ned)

2 – Charles Leclerc (Mon, Ferrari)

3 – Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari)

In the World Cup standings, Verstappen made up 7 points for leader Leclerc. He is now 19 points behind. Carlos Sainz finished third. He managed to outsmart Sergio Perez (Mexico) in Red Bull’s second game despite some promising attacks.

Bottas takes first place

Valtteri Bottas was on his way to the top five until 7 laps before the finish. Then the Finn in Alfa Romeo with Mercedes behind him made a terrible mistake. On the left turn, he passed the ball and had to let Lewis Hamilton and George Russell through. The latter outperformed the 7-time world champion and his teammates a short time later after a bitter duel. On the other hand, the score for Bottas was 7th. As for Guanyu Zhou in the other car for Team Hinwil, the race was already over after 6 laps and a technical glitch.

collision

Fans – including countless celebrities such as David Beckham, Serena Williams, Ashton Kutcher and Tom Brady – witnessed a race of little excitement. The last narrow part of the course under a by-road did not pose a problem, and the rain was not afraid to cause disturbances in the drivers field.

Occasionally there was a hustle and bustle on 41 of 57 laps: after a collision with Pierre Gasly in Alpha Torri, the race for McLaren driver Lando Norris was over. Then the safety car caused the field rally. But at the end of the events in Miami, this did not change anything in the fight for the victory of the day. Shortly before the end of the race, German Sebastian Vettel acquitted compatriot Mick Schumacher, which means that the battle for points is over for both.

Here’s how to proceed

The convoy is now on its way back to Europe. On May 22, the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo.