Canada is the fourth country to receive a large delegation from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this year. The state government hopes that this will promote economy and science in the home country.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania continues its efforts to establish close relations with business and scientific partners abroad. On Friday, a delegation led by Science Minister Bettina Martin (SPD) began a multi-day trip to the Canadian university city of Halifax. Among other things, meetings with marine researchers and discussions on intensive exchange of young scientists are planned there, Martin said. This is the fourth overseas trip with significant funding initiated by the state government this year. Earlier, Brazil, Lithuania and Finland were the targets.

On Saturday, representatives of entrepreneurs and business associations will visit the eastern Canadian province to promote the expansion of existing business ties. Professor Uwe Freiherr von Lukas from the Rostock Fraunhofer Institute and Stralsund Ostseestal GmbH & Co. A total of 29 people belong to both delegations, including Bert Doldersom, chairman of the KG.

We want to set up incentives for business and politics, announced the President of the State Patrick Dalman (SPD), who leads the business group. The expansion of renewable energies and the green hydrogen economy offer great opportunities. We both can and want to benefit from synergies in the future, says Daleman.

According to Martin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has an international reputation in the field of marine research and marine technology, and in Canada, meets a leading international partner. Martin said we want to expand this scientific collaboration further. The focus of the trip is proximity to business and enabling research on entrepreneurial innovation. Good examples of this are the Ocean Technology Complex in Rostock and its Canadian counterpart, COVE, which can be visited in Halifax.

The Science Minister will attend a conference on marine technology on Monday. This year, the focus will be on the use of autonomous ships, offshore wind power, CO2-emission-free shipping and the use of underwater sensors. Also, discussions are underway with experts to recover old munitions under the sea. This is a problem faced by the Baltic Sea countries, and thus not only Germany, but also Canada.

Franz Robert Liskow, head of the CDU parliamentary group, questioned the success of the trip. If the state government had ratified the CETA free trade agreement, it would also have been possible to start a credible relationship with Canadian business. Unfortunately, the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania does not agree. It is definitely registered in Canada as well. Lisko explained that the state government has no credibility.