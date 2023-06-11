Ex-Scottish PM Sturgeon briefly arrested – UK

Nicola Sturgeon was temporarily arrested during an investigation into the finances of the ruling party, the SNP, months after she stepped down as Scottish first minister. The 52-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday and questioned by investigators as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation, but was released seven hours later. No formal charges have been laid against them, but inquiries are ongoing, Police Scotland said on Sunday evening.

In a statement shortly after, Sturgeon maintained his innocence. The former prime minister took to Twitter in the evening to say that he was shocked and deeply saddened to find himself in the situation he was on Sunday. “Innocence is not just a presumption that you are legally entitled to. I know without a doubt that I am innocent,” he said. She now needs a day or two to process the latest developments. He then wants to return to Parliament soon to continue representing his constituency.

A spokesman for the politician previously confirmed the arrest and stressed that Sturgeon had always made it clear that he would cooperate with the investigation if his participation was necessary. She will continue to do so. The SNP also said it would cooperate fully with the authorities.

Sturgeon’s arrest was a major blow to his party

The investigations, which have been ongoing since July 2021, may have involved the misuse of nearly £667,000 (around €780,000) in donations for the SNP’s independence campaign. Sturgeon is the third high-profile figure to be investigated: her husband Peter Murrell, who has been in charge of the SNP’s finances for years, was arrested in April. Two weeks later, SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie was also investigated. He resigned his post shortly after. Like Sturgeon, both men were later released without charge. Officers also searched a number of properties including Sturgeon and Murrell’s home and the SNP party headquarters in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon, a vocal opponent of Brexit, became the face of the Scottish independence movement during her reign. In mid-February, after more than eight years, he surprisingly announced his resignation from the leadership of the party and government. There were already charges against her husband then. However, he insisted that he did not resign under pressure, but because he knew “with his heart and mind” that the time was right.

Since late March, Sturgeon’s 38-year-old confidant Hamza Yousaf has been the new leader of the party and government. Sturgeon is the MP for Glasgow Southside.

Politically, Sturgeon’s arrest is a severe blow to the SNP. BBC reporter Nick Erdley investigates that Yusuf tried to focus on the party’s policies and visions, away from arrests and police investigations. It is inevitable that Yusuf will now face long questions about his arrest and what it means for the party.