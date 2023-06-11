After more accusations against him: This is how Trump behaves

America
Donald Trump is also contesting the 2024 US presidential election.
Donald Trump is the first former US President to be impeached in the House of Representatives. Even after the indictment was released, Trump is still fighting.
After the indictment of Donald Trump was released, the former president took a nasty stand. During a campaign in Columbus, Georgia
The former president shouted to the cheers of his supporters that he will never surrender, relent or stop fighting. He wants to run for re-election in 2024 and is currently leading Republican candidates in the polls.
49 page charge sheet
The US Department of Justice has indicted Trump over his handling of classified government documents from his tenure. The 49-page charge sheet was released on Friday. It lists seven types of crimes, and Trump has been charged with a total of more than 35. He was charged with conspiracy to obstruct investigations and illegally retaining highly sensitive information, including US and foreign nuclear capabilities and US military contingency plans.
Trump illegally carried government documents
The background is Trump’s handling of classified government documents after leaving the White House. In August, the FBI raided his private home, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida and seized dozens of classified documents from his tenure, some of the highest classification level.
Trump spoke again on Saturday about election interference, and threw another blow
