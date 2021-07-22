Great Britain: Prince George is eight years old

future king



Prince George at age 8 – A birthday photo that reminds Philip



Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate and Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George stand in the stands to celebrate the England goal.

London The next generation of British royals is attracting more and more attention. The focus is on Prince George, who is celebrating his eighth birthday. In the finals of the European Championship, many Englishmen felt particularly close to their future king.







The future British King Prince George has turned eight – smiling from the front pages of British newspapers on his birthday in an off-road vehicle. The palace released the photo, which was taken as usual by his mother, the Duchess of Kate, on her birthday and is a tribute to Prince Philip, who died in April.

Little George laughs at his mom from the hood of his Land Rover Defender. His great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a huge fan of these vehicles – his coffin was even carried in the model of the car he helped design.

39-year-old Kate, who also took her son a few weeks ago to the family’s country home in Anne Hall in Norfolk, eastern England, is a passionate hobby photographer. But that doesn’t always seem to lead to enthusiasm among her children: “Everyone says, ‘Mom, please stop taking pictures,'” the Duchess of Cambridge recently told finalists at a photo competition she organized.







Overwhelmed joy and unbearable gloom: the mood of an entire nation was reflected in the face of little Prince George at the European Football Championship final. The third in line to the British throne was followed by the final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London with his parents Prince William and Duchess Kate (both 39). The result is well known: the match started promising for England with an early goal and ended in a loss 2-3 on penalties.

When England took the lead a few minutes into the kickoff, George couldn’t keep his mouth shut in amazement and lay in his arms with his father, who was also cheering. Later—when the Italian fans were partying and it had long since been time for bed—the prince was seen with tired, dejected eyes, my father’s hand resting his shoulders.

The Telegraph summarized that George had a life lesson about what it meant to be English: it included the joy, sadness and shameful behavior of some fans who had illegally accessed the stadium and parts of central London in a single dump. .

Does the prince already feel the burden of responsibility that will one day burden him? Anyway, in a suit and tie, he looked like a miniature version of his father. Many wondered why he was not allowed to wear the Three Lions shirt.

French tennis player and Wimbledon winner Marion Bartoli mentioned in a radio interview with the BBC shortly before the match that the question was the subject of “afternoon tea” with Cambridge, to which she was invited. According to her, William wanted to let his son wear the shirt – but Kate disagreed – and she clearly prevailed.

George is known to be an avid football fan. Much to the dismay of his father, William, he is a supporter of current Champions League winners and English Premier League club Chelsea. William once told the BBC: “I told him you could choose any club except Chelsea, so of course he chose Chelsea.” So it would come as no surprise that George will one day succeed his father not only on the throne, but also in the role of head of the FA.







Can the heir to the throne be conceivable in a football shirt by then? There are many indications that the British royal family will change dramatically in the coming decades. It seems uncertain whether George will reside in Buckingham Palace like his grandmother Elizabeth II (95). Presumably, grandfather Prince Charles wanted the huge castle to be opened permanently to visitors and used only for ceremonial occasions.

But one thing seems certain: public interest in George and his brothers Charlotte (6) and Louis (3) must continue to grow.

