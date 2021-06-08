Berset announced 600,000 doses of BAG +++ vaccination, 429 cases were reported

Ahead of the G7 summit in Great Britain, UNICEF ambassadors and other celebrities urged rich countries to donate vaccine doses available to poor countries.

On Tuesday, she said a fairer vaccine supply must be ensured for low- and middle-income countries In an open letter. The signatories include David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Claudia Schiffer, Pink and others.

G7 heads of state and government from the United States, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan gather for their summit in the tourist city of Cornwall from Friday to Sunday.

The 28 signatories to the letter call on the G7 to share at least 20 percent of available vaccine doses against Covid-19 between June and August in order to further reduce the risk of the virus spreading and the risk of mutations.

ALSO SIGNED: Katy Perry at the Country Music Awards in October 2020. Corner stone

“The world has been fighting the Covid-19 epidemic for a year and a half, but the virus is still spreading in many countries and producing new variants that have the potential to bring us all back to where we started,” he says in the letter. “And that means more school closures, more interruptions to health services and a greater economic impact – it threatens the futures of families and children everywhere.”

The Covax Vaccination Initiative, which is supposed to provide vaccines to poor countries, has lost 190 million doses of vaccine. According to an analysis of data conducted by the Airfinity Research Institute on behalf of UNICEF, the G7 countries can distribute about 150 million doses of vaccination without significantly delaying national vaccination plans.

Countries do not have to decide whether they want to fight the epidemic in their own country or around the world. “We can and must do both at the same time – and immediately,” said UNICEF Director Henrietta Fore. The epidemic knows no borders.

These celebrities have featured: Ramla Ali, Fernando Alonso, David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Jose Manuel Calderon, Sofia Carson, Gemma Chan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivia Colman, Billie Eilish, Pau Gasol, Whoopi Goldberg, David Harwood, Sir Chris Hoy, Angelique Kidjo, Tia Leone, Lucy Liu, Juan Manuel Lopez Ituriga, Ewan McGregor, Alyssa Milano, Andy Murray, Liam Neeson, Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Sergio Ramos, Claudia Schiffer, Teresa Viejo and Bee! NK.