This is why it is so bad for Canada to become the world champion

All incentive coaches received a great new example to teach them through the Canadian World Cup story. After three bankruptcies to get up again in the beginning, wipe your mouth and eventually still make it to the top, this can impressively show every team in Chaos that great things are still possible. If you don’t lose your faith and instead get closer to each other. The Cinderella story of this Canadian team at the World Cup will likely be revealed in a few booths in the coming years.

There was talk of the worst team Canada had sent to the World Cup. No stars were eager to travel to Europe in times of the pandemic to take part in the bubble tournament. And there aren’t enough NHL players – even the list has to be supplemented with young players from the AHL, WHL and NCAA. For example, the Canadian World Cup teams in 2017-2019 and 2008-2014 were nominally better several times, but none of them became world champions. It shows again and this time especially impressive: it is not the strongest individual players who decide, but the strongest team.

The stars of Canadian striker Sidney Crosby, Conor McDavid and John Tavares were not in Riga. It doesn’t matter either. Because the current Canadian team in the World Cup with Andrew Mangyapan, Conor Brown and Adam Henrique played and conjured as if they were Crosby, McDavid and Tavares. Your glasses alone have won gold.