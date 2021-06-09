This is why it is so bad for Canada to become the world champion

Despite the three losses at the start and although Canada would have missed the knockout stage without outside help, Canada became the ice hockey world champion. Really great story. or not? There are good reasons for both scenarios.
So it’s good that Canada became the world champion
- All incentive coaches received a great new example to teach them through the Canadian World Cup story. After three bankruptcies to get up again in the beginning, wipe your mouth and eventually still make it to the top, this can impressively show every team in Chaos that great things are still possible. If you don’t lose your faith and instead get closer to each other. The Cinderella story of this Canadian team at the World Cup will likely be revealed in a few booths in the coming years.
- There was talk of the worst team Canada had sent to the World Cup. No stars were eager to travel to Europe in times of the pandemic to take part in the bubble tournament. And there aren’t enough NHL players – even the list has to be supplemented with young players from the AHL, WHL and NCAA. For example, the Canadian World Cup teams in 2017-2019 and 2008-2014 were nominally better several times, but none of them became world champions. It shows again and this time especially impressive: it is not the strongest individual players who decide, but the strongest team.
- The stars of Canadian striker Sidney Crosby, Conor McDavid and John Tavares were not in Riga. It doesn’t matter either. Because the current Canadian team in the World Cup with Andrew Mangyapan, Conor Brown and Adam Henrique played and conjured as if they were Crosby, McDavid and Tavares. Your glasses alone have won gold.
- The world title in Canada is made possible by the fact that ice hockey remains an honest sport among the gentlemen. And seeing that was nice. Canada had to rely on outside help before the final group stage match between Germany and Latvia. If these two teams had agreed to a draw after 60 minutes, they would have both been in the knockout stage due to the extra point and Canada would have been out. But they did not, they decided to take the athletic path. Even a few seconds before the end, the Germans were still unconditionally throwing themselves into the shots of the Latvians constantly running for their 2-1 victory on the Tour.
This is why it is so bad for Canada to become the world champion
- First of all, it’s not good because we Swiss really wanted to be world champions this year. But after a mostly convincing performance in the preliminary round, Nati saw an abrupt end to his big dream in the quarter-finals with a bitter defeat of 2:3 after a penalty shootout against Germany. The opportunity in Riga looked very good.
- If you allow yourself to start with three defeats, 2-0 defeat to Latvia, 5-1 defeat to USA and 3-1 defeat to Germany, you have really embarrassed yourself, but gold can still win in the end, then this reduces the importance of the group stage .
- In principle, don’t speak in favor of the major European leagues if Canada can send a very mediocre team by their standards and still win. Not for the KHL, nor for the leagues in Sweden and Finland, nor for the National League either.
- With the 27th World Cup title, Canadians have all the more reason to smile at Europe’s ice hockey culture and look more arrogant in the future. It really didn’t have to be.