Because of her reading and spelling difficulties: Kelly Clarkson’s daughter is being bullied at school

On her show, Kelly Clarkson revealed that her daughter is being bullied at school and it’s only “because she can’t read like all the other kids.” The singer’s daughter has difficulties with reading and spelling.

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her daughter, River Rose, is being bullied at school because of her dyslexia. The daughter of the singer and presenter suffers from dyslexia.

The presenter brought up the topic because she was able to welcome actor Henry Winkler, who is also dyslexic, to her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to his own statements, he and children’s book author Lynn Oliver have co-created nearly 40 novels. His autobiography, Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond, will also be released on October 31.

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter has been bullied by her classmates

Clarkson I find it amazing to be able to tell her eight-year-old daughter, River, that Winkler also has the disorder and has written several books. “Because she was bullied at school because she couldn’t read like all the other kids,” explains the 40-year-old.

A lecture on dyslexia had just been given at the school, where the children were shown photographs of such successful stars as Winkler, Anthony Mackie and Zachary Levi. The actors’ open-minded approach to the subject empowers their daughter.

Henry Winkler comforts Clarkson’s daughter

Then Winkler, who has achieved particular cult status in the United States thanks to his role as Arthur “Fonzi” Fanzarelli in Happy Days, turned directly to River: “How you learn has nothing to do with how smart you are.”

Tearfully, Clarkson sneered, “My make-up artist is going to kill me!”

