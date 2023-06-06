Aviareps is a new public service agency from GOL Airlines »News | Hint

Aviareps, which claims to be the world’s leading tourism, aviation and hospitality company with 67 offices in 61 countries, will operate the airline in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic Countries, United Kingdom, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Panama with a full range of sales and reservation services. the tickets.

Big players in South America

GOL is a Brazilian airline headquartered in São Paulo with hubs in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and Fortaleza. Since its inception in 2001, GOL has grown into one of the largest airlines in Latin America, operating around 700 flights per day. The airline offers comfortable flights to a variety of destinations in Latin America, North America and the Caribbean. The giant airline was named Best Airline in South America at the APEX Passenger Choice Awards® 2023.

With a modern fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft, GOL Airlines ensures its passengers a comfortable and reliable flying experience. Whether travel is for business or leisure, Aviareps and GOL said in a press release, it plays an important role in connecting people and fueling economic growth in Brazil and beyond.

Collaboration with AVIAREPS will increase GOL’s presence, expand distribution in key global markets and encourage additional travel and tourism from those markets. With local offices in 61 countries around the world, AVIAREPS has the resources and expertise to effectively expand GOL’s global footprint. (red)