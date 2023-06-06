Celebration in the US: Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s birthday plans

The daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrated her second birthday over the weekend. © Imago Images / Kirchner Media

The daughter of Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, celebrated her second birthday on June 4. Little Lilibet threw a birthday celebration in the USA and a custom playhouse from Grandpa Charles.

Her youngest daughter’s second birthday lilibet should Prince Harry And it seems that Duchess Meghan celebrated the break. As a royal expert revealed to OK!There was supposed to be an American celebration on the 4th of June with some celebrity guests at their family home in Montecito.

An elaborate theater designed by King Charles III.

“I’m expecting some celebrities and a quiet party, hopefully including some young children,” the insider said, without naming names. It’s little Lilibet Diana’s first birthday in the USA. Last year Harry W Megan With her son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet at Frogmore House in Great Britain, where the family was visiting to celebrate the jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022). A small private garden party was organized there for the 1 year old.

This year’s birthday event should look dramatically different than last year’s. According to the royal expert, it could also be a video call from Grandpa King Charles III Give. According to “Express,” the British monarch is said to have commissioned a custom-made playhouse for his granddaughter.

There are no official congratulations to the daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Public congratulations (as of Monday morning, 5 June) have not yet been given by the Royal Family, nor by King Charles III. and Queen Camilla nor from Prince William and Princess Kate.

