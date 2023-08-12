Australia prevails in the penalty shootout and is in the semi-finals of the World Cup

Celebrations in Brisbane: Australia prevail on penalties.Photo: Cornerstone

Australia – France

Australia continues to play well in the World Cup on home soil. In the quarterfinals, Matilda beat France after 120 goalless minutes after a sensational penalty shootout with a score of 7: 6.

After 20 shoots, the Australian coup was certain, Courtney Fane launched her squad into Luck. Prior to that, the Australians, who had followed suit in the shootout, had already missed two chances to secure a place. Among other things, goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold’s attempt with a score of 4: 4 hit the post. Frenchwoman Vicki Picchu complained about the same misfortune, her attempt with a score of 6: 6 also bounced off the goal.

Game summary.Video: SRF

Goalkeeper Solene Durand, who came on as a substitute just before the end of extra time and was named No. 3 in the French national team, made two saves, but it wasn’t enough. Overall, four out of ten French women have not changed their sentences.

In the balanced and challenging game, the momentum changed several times. Australia looked a little closer to the winner in regular time, but in extra time the French won as a whole. Once the ball was in the Australians’ goal, but the supposed goal after a corner kick did not count due to an earlier foul by a Frenchwoman.

After reaching the quarter-finals in 2015, it was Australia’s greatest success to date. In the semi-finals, the team of Swedish coach Tony Gustafsson will meet England or Colombia.

England – Colombia

In the semi-finals, England will meet England, who reached the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in a row, thanks to their 2-1 victory over Colombia. However, the lionesses struggled against outsiders in South America and even had to catch up.

Game summary.Video: SRF

And in the 44th minute, Leicy Santos put the Colombians, who had not played offensively until then, ahead with a long-range shot from the edge of the penalty area. The European champions showed a reaction before half-time. In the sixth minute of extra time, Lauren Hemp took advantage of a goalkeeper’s mistake and tied the game in an important psychological moment.

The decisive goal was scored by Alicia Russo, who scored an easy goal from close range in the 63rd minute. After that, the English women withdrew and focused on defending their lead. This was also possible because Colombia behaved very aggressively. (ram/sda)