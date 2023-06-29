1. FC Kaiserslautern: Final bankruptcy in the US thunderstorm test | sports

1. FC Kaiserslautern has completed its training camp in the United States and is expected to return on Friday.

In the end, there was an exciting match in front of nearly 20,000 spectators.

Because in the test against MLS Minnesota United FC (1:2), the first half lasted more than an hour. Cause: Several thunderstorms struck near the stadium. The stands had to be evacuated for safety reasons.

American boy Terence Boyd (32 years old) in Lutern felt particularly comfortable in the ten-day training camp. He made it 1-0 against Minnesota and had previously scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Louisville City FC.

Coach Dirk Schuster (55) is pleased with training camp: “The MLS has become a really strong league. We have a very hard training camp behind us. The guys did a great job.”

By the way, this also applies to the last intense run unit, which takes place at the end of each training camp.

Impressive: In Minnesota, a huge crowd of fans created a great atmosphere. Captain Jan Zimmer (29 years old) asked his supporters and found that it was also due to the US military base “Ramstein Air Base” near Kaiserslautern. It is even better known than FCK.