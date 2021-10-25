World

Attempted coup in Sudan: Prime Minister kidnapped by soldiers

October 25, 2021
Esmond Barker

    An attempted coup occurred early Monday morning in East Africa

    Members of the army kidnapped Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to an undisclosed location, according to a message on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information.

    Demonstrators reportedly burned tires. The eyewitness said that the sky turned black.

    The demonstrators blocked a nearby four-lane road with stones and tires.

A coup attempt occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in East Africa. Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, 65, was kidnapped by army elements to an unknown location, according to a message on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information. Previously, Al-Hadath Radio and the Sudan Tribune news portal reported Hamdok’s installation.

According to the British organization Netblocks, which documents internet bans around the world, the internet, the cellular network and parts of the fixed network have been down since the early hours of the morning. The Sudanese Professionals Association called for resistance on Facebook.

